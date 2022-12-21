Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.