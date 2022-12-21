Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAPIF opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.02.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
