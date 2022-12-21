Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRRTY. Citigroup upgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

