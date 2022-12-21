Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.