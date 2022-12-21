Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 5,070 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

