Marshall Witt Sells 712 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90.

On Thursday, October 20th, Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNX opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

