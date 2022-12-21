Mary Waldner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,941.69).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.23 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.82 million and a PE ratio of 4,226.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

