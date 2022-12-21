Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NET opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.