Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56.
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.
Cloudflare Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.