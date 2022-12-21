Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

