Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.33 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after acquiring an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

