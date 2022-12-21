Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

