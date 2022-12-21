Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 84,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 751,929 shares.The stock last traded at $51.45 and had previously closed at $51.93.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

