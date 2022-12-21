Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,590,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

