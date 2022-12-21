Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $162.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

