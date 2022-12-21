Modiv (MDV) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 324 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Modiv to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Modiv alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million -$440,000.00 -8.42 Modiv Competitors $800.83 million $174.79 million 17.14

Modiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Modiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modiv Competitors 2166 11661 13265 299 2.43

Modiv presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 64.96%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 127.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Modiv Competitors 16.68% -75.17% 2.53%

Summary

Modiv competitors beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Modiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.