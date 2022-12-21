Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mogo by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mogo by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169,653 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mogo by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Stock Up 3.4 %

MOGO stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

