Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,026 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Momentive Global worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Momentive Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

Momentive Global Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

