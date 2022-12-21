MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 154366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 797,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 619,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 164,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

