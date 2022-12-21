National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.45. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

