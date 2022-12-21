National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

