National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 629,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

