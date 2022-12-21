National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 8,759 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP Group Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.