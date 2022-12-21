National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.36% of New York Times worth $17,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE NYT opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

