National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Declares Dividend of $0.57

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.3 %

National HealthCare stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

