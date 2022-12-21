National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen Purchases 21,500 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arlen Dale Nordhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

