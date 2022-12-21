Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

