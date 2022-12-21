NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.