NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

