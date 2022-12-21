NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

