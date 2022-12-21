NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

NKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

