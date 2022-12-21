NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

