Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 103,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,195,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $308,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,742.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,331,605 shares of company stock worth $9,131,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

