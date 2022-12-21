Nomura Upgrades Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) to Neutral

Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF opened at $54.26 on Monday. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.
About Kikkoman
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
