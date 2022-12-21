NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $31.66 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Insider Activity

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 70,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.