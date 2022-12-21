Nvest Financial LLC Buys 216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.