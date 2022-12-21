OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.07 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.87.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
