OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.07 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

