PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at New Street Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

