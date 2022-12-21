Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.