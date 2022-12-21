Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

PANW stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.59, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.