Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNA opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.79. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,867,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,980,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,596. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.