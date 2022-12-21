Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $6.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 293.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

