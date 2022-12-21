Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 113,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 74,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

