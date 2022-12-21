Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PBT stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

