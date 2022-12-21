Peter K. Miller Sells 15,253 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,777.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OptiNose Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in OptiNose by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

