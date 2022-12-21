PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.