PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

ADM stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

