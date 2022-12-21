PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $271,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

