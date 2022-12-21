Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 2,007 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $204,172.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,779,203.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $303.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SiTime by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.