Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PW opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Power REIT Company Profile
