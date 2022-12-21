Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PW opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

