Premia (PREMIA) Price Reaches $0.67

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $51,727.90 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Premia has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.65 or 0.05040783 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.50 or 0.29476970 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

