Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of SQFTP opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.42.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
